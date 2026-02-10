UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute

update 2/10/2026: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Jerome Damon Estep, 50, of Lexington Park, MD has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 years of active incarceration for the possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

On February 22, 2025, Corporal Travis Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop that revealed several baggies of suspected crack cocaine. Testing later confirmed the Defendant was in possession of approximately 23 grams of cocaine at the time of the arrest.

“My office remains steadfast in our commitment to removing drugs from our streets and holding distributors accountable” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, Chief of the Narcotics Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Corporal Travis Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sherrif’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.



A Lexington Park man remains in custody after being arrested on multiple drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to court documents, Damon J. Estep, 49, of Lexington Park, was arrested on February 22, 2025, following a traffic stop conducted by Deputy Travis Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Street.

The officer reported that Estep was driving a gold 2006 Honda Accord when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was also found to have a non-functioning rear tag light.

Upon initiating the traffic stop and approaching the passenger side of the vehicle, Deputy Wimberly stated that he observed Estep remove a clear plastic tied-off baggie containing a white powder from his left front pants pocket and then attempt to conceal it inside the front of his pants. The officer noted that Estep was checking his rearview mirror, appearing to anticipate law enforcement’s approach, but was unaware that the deputy was already at the passenger side window, observing his actions.

After witnessing this, Deputy Wimberly determined that Estep would be placed under arrest. The officer walked to the driver’s side, where Estep provided his Maryland driver’s license and was positively identified. When ordered to step out of the vehicle, Estep complied but immediately reached into the front of his pants with his left hand, where the officer had just seen him conceal the suspected narcotics.

The deputy ordered him to place his hands on the roof of the vehicle, but Estep refused all commands and continued reaching into his waistband. A brief struggle ensued before the officer was able to place Estep in handcuffs and take him into custody.

During a search of Estep’s person, officers discovered a clear plastic baggie containing approximately 2.5 grams of a white rock-like substance, suspected to be crack cocaine, concealed within his underwear near his genitals.

Additionally, a further search revealed another clear plastic tied-off baggie containing approximately 23.8 grams of a white powder substance, suspected to be cocaine. A presumptive field test was conducted on the substances, which returned positive results for cocaine.

Deputy Wimberly stated that, based on his training and experience, individuals involved in drug distribution often carry larger quantities of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) on their person to sell to other distributors or break down into smaller portions for sale to drug users. The deputy also noted that Estep was in possession of at least 25 lottery/Keno tickets in his right front pants pocket, which law enforcement claims are commonly used as packaging material for narcotics. Additionally, $371 in various denominations was found in his right front pocket, a practice that, according to the deputy, is consistent with drug distribution activity.

Notably absent from Estep’s vehicle or person was any paraphernalia typically used to ingest cocaine or crack cocaine, further indicating, according to law enforcement, that the suspect was possessing the narcotics for distribution rather than personal use.

Following his arrest, Estep was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was formally charged with:

Two counts of CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony) – punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine per count.

Two counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor) – punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine per count.

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest (Misdemeanor) – punishable by up to three years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Estep had his initial appearance on February 23, 2025, where he waived his right to an attorney and was ordered to be held without bond. A bail review hearing was conducted on February 24, 2025, where the court upheld the decision to keep him in custody without bond.

Documents filed in court indicate that Estep has since been deemed eligible for a public defender, and the Public Defender’s Office has entered its appearance in the case. Estep has also filed a motion for a speedy trial and a request for discovery and inspection.

