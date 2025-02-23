80-Year-Old Flown to Burn Center After Fire in Newburg, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at approximately 3:43 p.m., firefighters from Charles County and King George, Virginia responded to the 14000 block of South Cuckold Creek Road in Newburg, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to report a 1-story detached garage/shed fully engulfed in flames with extensions to the nearby brush/woods that involved approximately a half acre on fire.

One adult patient was located suffering from burns to the legs. Medics requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 80-year-old male to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center Burn Unit with serious burns to the lower extremities.

Firefighters controlled the fire within 45 minutes and operated on the scene for nearly two hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire, the Maryland Department Natural Resources Forestry services also responded.