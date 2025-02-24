Charles County School Renaming Committee Seeks Feedback on Name Recommendations

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) School Renaming Committee seeks feedback on its name recommendations for General Smallwood Middle School. In November 2024, the Board of Education of Charles County moved forward with a vote to rename the school, following its school renaming policy, Board Policy 7230.

Following Board Policy 7230, the renaming committee will present three name recommendations to the Board next week at its Feb. 24 work session. The work session agenda is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com. All Board meetings and work sessions stream live on the CCPS website.

The committee would like feedback on its name recommendations and is hosting a virtual meeting on Zoom at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Community members can follow the hearing online or join the Zoom using the link below. Feedback will only be accepted on the committee’s name recommendations; the committee is not asking for additional name recommendations to consider.

Feb. 27 virtual hearing Zoom link:

https://ccboe.zoom.us/j/88332455333?pwd=rSzjJIanWa248f0ILQmb2cgvk8PMFO.1

After the committee shares its presentation with the Board Feb. 24, this announcement will be updated to include the name recommendations the Board may consider renaming General Smallwood Middle School.

Those interested in joining the virtual hearing must have an active Zoom account to log in and participate. During the hearing, committee members will review the presentation shared with the Board and listen to feedback from attendees. The chat will be moderated for questions and answers.

Historically, CCPS schools, centers and facilities are either named for a person, geographic location or region. Board of Education of Charles County Policy 7230 guides the school naming and renaming process. Following the policy, school names must meet specific criteria and model CCPS/Board core values, mission and goals.

The Board in 2023 revised Policy 7230 to include a detailed process it would follow to rename any existing CCPS facility or school. In recent years, the school system and Board have heard concerns from community members about current CCPS school names.

Visit https://www.ccboe.com/community/renaming-general-smallwood-middle-school to learn more about the renaming of General Smallwood Middle School.