One Man Flown to Trauma Center After Shooting on Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at approximately 7:38 p.m., police responded to 2004 Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf, for the reports of shots fired.

911 Dispatchers then advised a male was shot in the leg with callers being uncooperative and a loud disturbance heard in the background of the call.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 30-year-old male suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, with multiple bullet holes observed to the apartment complex.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter a short time after arrival.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the shooting and are searching for two suspects that fled the scene.

No other known injuries were reported. Updates will be provided when they become available.