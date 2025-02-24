NAS Patuxent River Trying New Traffic Pattern at Gate 2

“In an attempt to reduce Gate 2 wait times and increase traffic flow, there is a new traffic pattern when entering Pax River Gate 2. Please anticipate this change when utilizing Gate 2 starting Monday morning.

At all gates, drivers are to present the back of their ID cards with the bar code showing for ease of scanning.”

Although the timing (hours) and day schedules have not been released yet, this is a test period and SMNEWSNET will post updates when they become available.

Our communities traffic is back to being a complete mess with long waits ever since the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s “Fork in the Road” directive, which was issued on January 28, 2025.

This directive only gave most federal employees a little more than a week (until February 6) to accept “deferred resignation,” which supposedly would allow federal workers to resign and retain pay and benefits without showing up to work until September 30, 2025, with an implicit threat that their positions may otherwise be eliminated anyway. On February 6, 2025, U.S. District Court Judge George A. O’Toole, Jr., delayed the purported deadline of the “Fork directive” until Monday, February 10, 2025.

On February 17th, NFFE and other advocacy groups filed a lawsuit seeking to stop DOGE from accessing federal employee and taxpayer data through the IRS systems. On February 12, NFFE and a coalition of labor unions filed a new lawsuit against the Trump Administration that challenges the firing of probationary employees, the deferred resignation ploy to pressure employees to voluntarily resign, and large-scale reductions-in-force (RIFs) that violate federal laws.

