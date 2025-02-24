Calvert Marine Museum Exciting Improvements to Maritime Hall Exhibits with Community-Driven Plan

In 2022, the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) engaged a consulting team to develop a community-driven plan aimed at revitalizing the Maritime Hall exhibits.

This comprehensive plan will guide future design and updates to the exhibit space, ensuring an immersive and authentic experience that reflects various perspectives of life in Southern Maryland, with a particular focus on Solomons.

The Maritime Hall’s interpretive plan is now coming to life, offering exciting enhancements to enrich visitor experiences. With thoughtfully reconfigured spaces and reorganized exhibits, the updated layout promises to offer new and insightful interpretations of maritime history. Visitors can look forward to a more engaging presentation of the collection, showcasing the diverse history and culture of the region.



As part of these improvements, CMM staff and volunteers will be working over the next few months to prepare the space. Some artifacts will be temporarily removed for their protection during renovations, and certain sections of the gallery will be closed to the public while work is underway. However, this will allow for the creation of new spaces that will offer better interpretation and a more dynamic visitor experience.

The full 2022 Maritime Hall Interpretive Plan is available to the public on the CMM website. It’s important to note that this document contains professional recommendations for CMM staff to consider, and the items listed are suggestions for potential future developments.

We appreciate the community’s support and understanding as we work toward making these exciting improvements. We look forward to unveiling an enhanced Maritime Hall that will offer an even richer experience for all who visit.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/DocumentCenter/

