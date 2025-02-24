Multi-Generational Workforce Forum to Address Thriving across Generations in Southern Maryland

The public is invited to participate in the Southern Maryland Multi-Generational Workforce Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building (Bldg. 3), 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619.

This interactive event, part of Leadership Southern Maryland’s annual lecture series, will explore how workers from different generations can better collaborate, learn, and thrive together in Southern Maryland.



Facilitatorswill guide participants through hands-onfocused on workforce development.

With a rapidly evolving workforce, organizations face challenges in talent retention, cross-generational collaboration, and workforce sustainability.

This event will provide actionable insights and strategies to bridge generational divides and foster a thriving work environment.

Space is limited to 30 participants per generation (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers). Secure your spot now by registering at EventBrite Link.

Sponsored by Leadership Southern Maryland, KBR, the MIL Corporation, the Patuxent Partnership, USMSM, College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce/Young Professionals Network, Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, and the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit https://leadershipsomd.org/event/lsm-lecture-series-multigenerational-workforce-forum/.

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of early, mid-career, and senior-level public and private sector professionals about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. Founded in 2008, LSM has graduated 575 regional leaders.

Leadership Southern Maryland is designated a 501(c)(3) organization by the Internal Revenue Service (EIN#26-2989381). Contributions are deductible as charitable contributions to the extent permitted by law