Alison Cheney, Teacher at F.B. Gwynn Educational Center Named 2025 Teacher of the Year

Alison Cheney, a physical education teacher at the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, was named the 2025 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Teacher of the Year during a Feb. 20 recognition ceremony.

The event, held at St. Charles High School, honors nominees for the 2025 Washington Post Teacher of the Year and CCPS Teacher of the Year award programs. This year, there were 39 nominees and six finalists. Joining Cheney as a finalist are Erin Amore, a second-grade teacher at Dr. James Craik Elementary School; special education teacher Georgia Green of Gale-Bailey Elementary School; Aparna Joshi, a social studies teacher at St. Charles High School; English teacher Sara Keener of Piccowaxen Middle School; and Megan Swinea, a science teacher at Indian Head Elementary School.

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said being a teacher was her most rewarding profession, and she continues to seek out educators who share their knowledge. “I find out who our teachers of the year [nominees] are so I can email them and ask, ‘Can I come co-teach?’” She enjoys being in the classroom with them, not to critique, but to collaborate and find inspiration. “I love being able to spend some time with incredible human beings who know their craft really well,” Navarro said. “I’m watching you and learning from you.”



Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., chairperson of the Board of Education of Charles County, called the nominees the “best of the best.” Out of thousands of teachers in CCPS, the group was selected to represent their respective schools.

Henry E. Lackey High School Spanish teacher Josh Clark, 2024 CCPS Teacher of the Year, spoke of the past year spent representing the school system. He and his fellow Maryland Teacher of the Year nominees have participated in several educational and enriching experiences while learning how valued the profession of educator is to others.

“The dedication, the passion, the hard work you pour into students every day does not go unnoticed,” he said. “This room is filled with teachers who inspire, uplift and shape the future for their students.”

Learning means taking risks – Cheney has been teaching with CCPS for the past 17 years starting her career at North Point High School as an adaptive physical education (PE) teacher.

In 2022, she moved to Gwynn as an adapted PE teacher, devoting her time to young students with varying abilities while ensuring accessibility to health benefiting activities.

Cheney oversees a classroom where respect, curiosity and a growth mindset are cultivated. “By encouraging students to take risks, make mistakes and embrace learning, she helps instill confidence that lasts far beyond the school year,” Amy Adams, a behavior specialist at Gwynn, said.

Cheney strives to build a rapport with students, welcoming them and letting them know they are supported and valued. She celebrates their everyday victories and outstanding achievements which in turn boosts their confidence and motivates them. “I ensure that every student feels seen and encouraged,” Cheney said.

Her students appreciate her beyond her skills as a PE teacher. “Ms. Cheney is not just our PE teacher,” Gywnn students Connor Carroll, De’Veon Venerable and former student Khaliyah Terry, wrote in a recommendation letter. “She is an inspiring mentor who makes every lesson a fun, educational and empowering experience.”

Cheney takes the time to explain lessons step-by-step and keeps things interesting with activities like obstacle courses and teamwork challenges, the students said.

“Ms. Cheney’s impact on her students is profound,” Lucreatia Perry, a prekindergarten teacher at Gwynn, said. “Her teaching strategies are innovative and tailored to meet the diverse needs of her students.”

Cheney graduated with a bachelor’s in education from Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pa., before receiving a master’s in physical education from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. In 2023, she earned the Simon McNeely Award from the Society of Health & Physical Educators (SHAPE) for promoting health and fitness to students.

Cheney organizes and facilitates the therapy pool program for students who use aquatic therapy, she is Gwynn’s public relations liaison and helps coordinate events like the center’s Trunk-or-Treat event, winter family gatherings and Lunch with your Special Person for students.

She is a coach and district representative for Special Olympics Maryland’s Unified track and field program and advocates for inclusion through professional learning.

Cheney’s impact will likely continue to resonate with her students long after they move on. “Ms. Cheney is a champion of teamwork and sportsmanship,” Carroll, Terry and Venerable said. “She teaches us to work together, support each other and cheer for our friends.”

Teacher of the Year program – Each CCPS school nominates an educator for the award programs, touting their commitment to teaching and learning.

From the five remaining finalists — Amore, Green, Joshi, Keener and Swinsea — one will be named this spring to represent CCPS in The Washington Post Teacher of the Year program.

Cheney will represent CCPS in the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Maryland Teacher of the Year program in which one teacher receives the overall state honor. The Washington Post finalist from CCPS represents the school system in the overall awards program in which one teacher from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area is named the newspaper’s Teacher of the Year.

Erin Amore – This school year marks Amore’s 19th in education, the past 10 spent at Dr. James Craik Elementary School where she teaches second grade. “I believe building strong relationships with students and colleagues is essential for success,” Amore said. “I strive to create an environment where students feel safe, supported and empowered to take risks in their learning.” Amore earned a bachelor’s in education from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., and a master’s degree in reading from Towson University. She is the second-grade team leader at Craik and is a member of the Professional Leadership Team, a peer coach/anchor and takes part in many school-based committees. “I have never worked with a professional so eager to grow and support the growth of others,” Allen Hopkins, a social studies resource teacher for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, said.

Georgia Green – One of five children born to educators, Green was inspired to go into the field of special education by her brothers — twins who are intellectually disabled. She came to CCPS in 2018 after teaching in her native Jamaica and Washington, D.C. “She approaches each student with patience, empathy and a positive attitude, viewing obstacles as opportunities to support her students further,” Andrew Houghton, a special education teacher, said. With nearly 40 years of experience, Green shares her knowledge mentoring two international students and an international teacher. She graduated from Mico Teachers College, a teacher training institution, and the University of the West Indies, Mona, both in Jamaica, and earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction from the American College of Education. Beyond the classroom, Green is the Green Club sponsor at Gale-Bailey and participates in the Positive Behavior Intervention Supports (PBIS) program.

Aparna Joshi – More than 25 years of experience with CCPS has given Joshi a robust resume. She has taught local, state and national government, U.S. history and world history in inclusion, honors and Advanced Placement (AP) classrooms while promoting student engagement through instruction and hands-on experiences. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s in history from Kanpur University in Kanpur, India, has her predoctorate in history from the University of Delhi, and a master’s in teaching from the New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology in Socorro, N.M. She has been a gifted education teacher, an elementary science teacher and fifth-grade teacher. For the past 10 years, Joshi has taught social studies to high school students. “Mrs. Joshi is a master at her craft,” Michael Colatruglio, social studies chair at St. Charles, said. “… Mrs. Joshi is truly devoted to building a better community for our students and community.” At St. Charles, she has been a Model UN advisor, sponsored the Key Club and managed the school’s Destination Imagination (DI) team. She contributed to professional learning opportunities for teachers and staff, equipping them with strategies to differentiate instruction leading to student success.

Sara Keener – Keener has spent her 18 years in the education field as a middle school teacher — first at Matthew Henson Middle School until moving to Piccowaxen where she is the language art department chair. Keener regularly collaborates with colleagues to ensure students are receiving engaging and valuable lessons in the ever-changing world of education. “Mrs. Keener was a wonderful teacher, and I enjoyed every single day of her class,” Piccowaxen alum, current La Plata High School sophomore Aidan Sullivan, said. He appreciated that she considered the unique learning processes of her students. “Sometimes I get distracted and need extra time,” he said. “She was always willing to give me what I needed to be successful.” Keener earned a bachelor’s in secondary education from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and two master’s degrees from Towson University — one in reading, the other in instructional technology. She is an anchor mentor for new teachers and helps run the National Junior Honor Society at Piccowaxen. Keener has written CCPS curriculum for language arts, honors language arts and literacy labs.

Megan Swinea – Swinea began her career at Indian Head as a third-grade teacher, but after a couple of years she transitioned to teaching science to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students. While her specialty is science, Swinea said she believes in educating the whole child by focusing teaching strategies to aid the child’s academic, social and emotional wellbeing. “Her classroom has the appearance similar to ‘The Magic School Bus,’” Deidra Walker, parent of an Indian Head fourth grader, said. “The biggest appeal of her teaching style is the way she allows the student to think and develop strategies and solutions to science.” Swinea earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from National Louis University in Chicago and holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Western Governors University. She earned an Outstanding Science Teacher Award in 2021 during SMECO’s annual awards program honoring STEM instructors, has been an Education Association of Charles County (EACC) representative and an anchor mentor.

Each school and center nominates an educator for the award programs. Below are the names of those who were honored is year as their school’s or center’s nominee for 2025 Teacher of the Year. The bolded names are finalists in the 2025 award programs.



Steven Baldo, ESOL teacher, C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.

Pamela Gill, ESOL teacher, Berry Elementary School.

David Cusack, music teacher, Billingsley Elementary School.

Kimberly Gillum, fourth-grade teacher, Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School.

Erin Amore, second-grade teacher, Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

second-grade teacher, Dr. James Craik Elementary School. Jenna Kitzmiller, third-grade teacher, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

Georgia Green, special education teacher, Gale-Bailey Elementary School.

special education teacher, Gale-Bailey Elementary School. Lisa Barrett, prekindergarten teacher, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Megan Swinea, science teacher, Indian Head Elementary School.

science teacher, Indian Head Elementary School. Karen Walker, second-grade teacher, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.

Michelle Schenemann, prekindergarten teacher, Malcolm Elementary School.

Kerry Wilt, third-grade teacher, T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Stephanie Sullivan, third-grade teacher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

Tara Taylor, kindergarten teacher, Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Rebecca Snyder, third-grade teacher, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.

Katelyn Cord, kindergarten teacher, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

Brandy Dennison, ESOL teacher, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

Julie Glorioso, special education teacher, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Traci Owens, second-grade teacher, J.C. Parks Elementary School.

Jaimee Parks, prekindergarten teacher, J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

James Thompson, learning resource teacher, Eva Turner Elementary School.

Alison Strianse, special education teacher, William B. Wade Elementary School.

Middle schools

Krista Brownell, language arts teacher, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Elaina Malone, physical education teacher, John Hanson Middle School.

Lisa Duey, mathematics teacher, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Kristin Jones, physical education teacher, Mattawoman Middle School.

Tia Sasser, science teacher, Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA).

Sara Keener, language arts teacher, Piccowaxen Middle School.

language arts teacher, Piccowaxen Middle School. Heather Beaton, media specialist, General Smallwood Middle School.

Erin Rhoades, science teacher, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Sherry Mervine, music teacher, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

High schools

Victoria Lee, mathematics teacher, La Plata High School.

Kairen Majied, special education teacher, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Nathan Mouli, social studies teacher, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

Nathaniel Gray, special education teacher, North Point High School.

Aparna Joshi, social studies teacher, St. Charles High School.

social studies teacher, St. Charles High School. Tammy Tomasello, social studies teacher, Thomas Stone High School.

Jackson Long, theater arts teacher, Westlake High School.

Centers

Nichole Garner, prekindergarten teacher, Early Learning Center, La Plata.

Alison Cheney, physical education teacher, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center.

physical education teacher, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center. Susan Hunter, pharmacy technician teacher (CTE), Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.





Charles County Public Schools provides 28,162 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 38 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices.

For inquiries, please contact Dr. Mike Blanchard, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial M. Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814.

For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event. CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).

