St. Mary’s County Health Hub and Literacy Council Seek Tutors for Adult Education

The Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) are seeking tutors for their adult education tutor match program.

Literacy Council of St. Mary’s provides one-on-one tutoring and customized learning opportunities for adults. The mission of the Literacy Council is to develop community relationships and workplace readiness by working one-on-one with adults to achieve their self-identified learning goals. Tutors are carefully trained and matched with students to support learning English for speakers of other languages as well as advancing academics at all levels, including GED preparation and skills for successful career paths.

The Literacy Council is currently recruiting tutors to serve Health Hub clients. If you want to make a difference in our community, a free 2-day training is provided before tutors are carefully matched with adult continuing education students who will benefit from their experience. No teaching experience is needed! To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email [email protected].

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.’ Margaret Mead said that decades ago and we are proving it every day at the Literacy Council,” said Susan Brookbank, Literacy Council Director. “One student at a time, we are helping our adult students thrive as they learn how to handle their responsibilities and meet their goals. We give our students a sense of belonging and they give us a sense of purpose.”

“The unique partnership between health and education gets better outcomes for both. Boosting someone’s reading and writing skills advances their education, promotes economic stability, and builds health literacy,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “These are all key to a person’s lifelong wellness and long-term health outcomes.”

To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub