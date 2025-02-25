No Injuries Reported After Another House Fire in Calvert County

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at approximately 10:22 p.m., firefighters from North Beach VFD and surrounding departments from Calvert, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County responded to the 2600 block of Richfield Lane in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story single-family residence with smoke and fire showing from the rear of the house and started the working fire dispatch.

Firefighters entered the residence to find fire on the second floor with extensions into the attic and began extinguishing the fire while performing searches of the residence. Fortunately, all occupants/pets escaped without injury

The fire was extinguished in under 45 minutes with firefighters operating on the scene for over 2 hours. The cause was deemed accidental and due to discarded fireplace ashes.

First Responders remind all citizens to fully extinguish all ashes and to keep them in a metal container at least 10 feet away from any structure.

All photos courtesy of the North Beach, Dunkirk, and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments

