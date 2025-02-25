Off-Duty Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Suspended After DUI Arrest in Virginia

In a commitment to transparency and accountability, Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is informing the public of actions involving a Charles County Sheriff’s officer.

Recently, Cpl. Dale Harrison, a 16-year veteran, was charged with driving while impaired in Stafford County, Virginia. Harrison, who was off duty, was driving his personal vehicle.

Upon notifying the Agency, Harrison was suspended with pay, per Maryland law.

In accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an administrative investigation.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.