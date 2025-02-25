Firefighters Quickly Extinguished Early Morning Shed Fire in Lusby

On February 21, 2025, at approximately 9:18 a.m., firefighters from Solomons VFD and surrounding departments from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the 11400 block of Long Bow Court in Lusby, for the reported shed on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find the 10×20 shed fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 30 minutes and operated on the scene for over an hour.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, it is unknown if the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Solomon’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

