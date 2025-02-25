St. Mary’s County Attorney Buffy Giddens Named a 2025 Leader in Law

St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) is proud to announce that Buffy Giddens, County Attorney has been named to The Daily Record’s 2025 listing of Leaders in Law, an honor that highlights her outstanding contributions to the legal profession and her commitment to serving St. Mary’s County.

Through Leaders in Law, The Daily Record and the Maryland State Bar Association honor outstanding legal professionals across Maryland who are serving businesses, clients and individuals and making communities stronger. Ms. Giddens’ dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the best interests of St. Mary’s County residents have earned her this well-deserved distinction.

“We are incredibly proud of Buffy and this prestigious recognition,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “Her unwavering dedication, professionalism, and legal expertise have strengthened our county government and made a lasting impact on our community. We are fortunate to have her leadership guiding St. Mary’s County.”

Ms. Giddens expressed her gratitude for the honor, stating, “I am deeply humbled to be recognized among Maryland’s Leaders in Law. Serving St. Mary’s County is a privilege, and I am committed to continuing to support and protect the interests of our residents and this beautiful community.”

The 2025 Leaders in Law honorees will be celebrated on April 7, 2025, at the Hilton BWI in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. The event will bring together top legal professionals from across the state to highlight their achievements and dedication to public service.

For more information about the Leaders in Law program, please visit The Daily Record’s website at: https://thedailyrecord.com/event/leaders-in-law.

About The Daily Record : The Daily Record is a digital first, daily news media company focused on law, government and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries including Power Lists. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities.

These events include Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors and more. The Daily Record’s Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting and email marketing among other services. The Daily Record, with 137 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.