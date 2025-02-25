Retail and Residential Components Taking Shape At 150-Acre Waldorf Station

Greenberg Gibbons announced this week, their significant progress updates for the retail and residential components of Waldorf Station, using the 150-acre mixed-use destination located at the intersection of Route 301 and Route 5 in Waldorf, MD.

Waldorf Station’s first retail component, featuring two buildings totaling 13,000 square feet, is expected to break ground in April. The buildings are already 50% leased with tenants including Starbucks, Honeygrow, and Pollo Campero.

Each will occupy approximately 2,500-square-feet and are slated to open in spring 2026. Both Starbucks and Pollo Campero will feature drive-thrus. Additionally, construction of Waldorf Station’s second retail component, which will feature more than 16,000 square feet of retail space, will begin early next year.

Greenberg Gibbons also announced that construction of The Ironwood at Waldorf Station, a 302-unit Class A apartment complex, is slated for completion this fall, with the first homes expected to be available this summer.



The $103 million project will offer a range of upscale amenities, including a resort-style pool, expansive clubhouse, co-working and social lounges, fitness center, vehicle charging stations, dog park, and pet spa. The apartments will also feature smart appliances. Greenberg Gibbons is developing The Ironwood at Waldorf Station in a joint venture with MCB Real Estate.

Additionally, Stanley Martin Homes is spearheading the development of 213 townhomes at Waldorf Station, with groundbreaking anticipated in late summer 2025. This community will boast a diverse range of amenities and two distinctive floor plans, providing residents with an exceptional living environment.

“Breaking ground on Waldorf Station’s first retail building and preparing to deliver our first residential component marks an exciting milestone,” said Eric Walter, President of Greenberg Gibbons. “The vision to create a first-class destination for the Waldorf community is rapidly becoming a reality.”

Greenberg Gibbons is the master developer of Waldorf Station. In addition to the 515 residential units currently underway, the developer plans to add 285 more in the future, totaling 800 residential units.

Conveniently positioned at the gateway to Charles County, the mixed-use destination will also feature 450,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, including offices and a hotel.



