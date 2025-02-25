Two Teens Arrested for Strong-Armed Robbery After Search Warrants Are Executed in Waldorf

On Friday, February 14, 2025, officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team and the Criminal Investigations Division served a search warrant at a residence in the 11600 block of Medinah Street in Waldorf and another search warrant at a home on Olympia Place in Waldorf.

The search warrants were related to a strong-armed robbery investigation in which the suspects forcibly stole a designer jacket from the victim. Evidence was recovered at both addresses.

Two juveniles were charged in connection with this case before the search warrants were served.

In accordance with MD law, the juveniles were charged on a juvenile offense report with strong-armed robbery.

Officer Gould is investigating.