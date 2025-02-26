Lexington Park Couple Charged with Theft After Shoplifting from Ollie’s in St. Mary’s County

A man and woman were charged with theft after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Miranda Ann Martin, 35, and Deaune Nathan Clybourne, 30, both of Great Mills, were stopped by police on Sheriff Miedzinski Way in Lexington Park following the reported theft from the store on February 14, 2025.

Court records state both suspects have been charged with theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, a misdemeanor.

The details of the stolen items were not disclosed in court documents and no stolen items were recovered by deputies at the scene.

The case was officially filed on February 24, 2025, and both Martin and Clybourne are scheduled for a preliminary inquiry hearing on February 28, 2025, at St. Mary’s District Court in Courtroom 2.

Both suspects were issued criminal summons by deputies and released on the scene.

