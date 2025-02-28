VIDEO: Lusby Man Facing Multiple Traffic Charges Following DUI Incident in St. Mary’s County

Troy Rinaldo Cannegieter, 28, of Lusby, is facing multiple traffic-related charges after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in St. Mary’s County on February 25, 2025.

According to court documents, Cannegieter was cited for driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, negligent driving, and failure to control vehicle speed on a highway to avoid a collision, among other charges.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Abell House Lane. Court records indicate that while the incident did not result in personal injury, there was property damage.

The charges against Cannegieter include:

Driving while under the influence of alcohol

Driving while so far impaired by drugs/alcohol that he could not drive safely

Reckless driving in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property

Negligent driving in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person

Failure to control vehicle speed on a highway to avoid a collision (two counts)

Failure to obey a properly placed traffic control device

Cannegieter is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry hearing on March 21, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in St. Mary’s District Court, Courtroom 2.

Deputy J. Steeber from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, is listed as the arresting officer.

<br />