Maryland State Police Investigating Prison Inmate Homicide at Jessup Correctional Institute

Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Anne Arundel County.

The inmate is identified as Warren Michael Griffin, 61. Griffin was declared deceased by medical personnel at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institute in Jessup, Maryland.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed.

On Feb. 21, 2025, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Griffin’s death as a homicide.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation. Assistance is being provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit.

Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

The investigation continues.