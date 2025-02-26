Accokeek Man Convicted of Fentanyl Distribution

After a seven-day trial, a federal jury returned a verdict against OJ Rashad Green, also known as “Ice” age 36, of Accokeek, finding him guilty of knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl, a controlled substance, on multiple occasions.

The guilty verdict was announced by Phil Selden, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland; Ibrar A. Mian of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division; Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department, Sheriff Troy Berry of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., of the Maryland State Police.

“As proven at Defendant Green’s federal trial he sold fentanyl that fueled the opioid crisis in Southern Maryland,” stated Acting United States Attorney Phil Selden. “Maryland has been deeply impacted by the opioid crisis, and the District of Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, in partnership with our federal, state and local partners, will continue our tireless efforts to prosecute drug traffickers responsible for this crisis.”



Ibrar A. Mian, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division stated that “to protect the American public, it is the mission of the DEA to investigate and take down violent drug traffickers like Mr. Green, that are preying on our citizens illegally distributing fake pills containing lethal amounts of fentanyl with no regard for human lives. Today’s guilty verdict emphasizes our commitment to the tireless work of investigating and prosecuting those responsible for fueling addiction and deadly overdoses and poisonings in our area – saving lives in our communities.”

According to the evidence presented at trial, from on or about January 21, 2022 through September 28, 2022 the Defendant, OJ Rashad Green, repeatedly distributed fentanyl in the Accokeek, Maryland area. These distributions happened at both a home he controlled in Accokeek and during in-person deliveries at various locations to users and other dealers. The Defendant employed individuals as both testers of the fentanyl that the Defendant mixed with various other substances, and as runners to meet customers outside the home.

A federal district court judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow scheduled sentencing for a future date.

Acting United States Attorney Phil Selden commended the DEA and PGPD, for their work in the investigation. Mr. Selden thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Darren S. Gardner and Brooke Oki, who are prosecuting the federal case.

For more information on the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit www.justice.gov/usao-md and https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.