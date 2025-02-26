Red Cross, National Pan-Hellenic Council Partner to Save Lives

The American Red Cross is committed to maintaining a diverse blood supply to ensure the right blood product is available at the right time, and every blood and platelet donor has an important role in meeting that need.

Community partners play an integral part in expanding the donor base and the Red Cross is proud to collaborate with the National Pan-Hellenic Council for a blood drive TODAY, Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the University of Maryland.

The blood drive is part of the University of Maryland chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Black Excellence Week on-campus commemoration of Black History Month.

Sherree Draughn, president of the Prince George’s County Chapter of the National Panhellenic Council and Sr. Grand Vice Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc., Robert Jenkins, Esq., and Mark Jackson,1st Vice Grand Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., will attend, give remarks and donate blood this morning.



Donors of all blood types are encouraged to give and help save lives this month. Whether blood is needed for a chronic condition, such as Sickle Cell Disease, a surgical procedure or a large-scale emergency, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives.

Transfusions of donated blood play a critical part in the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease, and blood donors who are Black are almost three times more likely to be a match for the blood most commonly needed, compared with donors who are not Black or African American.

Founded in 1930 at Howard University, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, often referred to as “The Divine Nine,” is a coordinating body of nine member historically African American Greek letter organizations. Find out more at nphchq.com .

Commemorate Black History Month by rolling up a sleeve to give blood. Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) today.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Jan. 27-Feb. 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/Flurry .

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.