Police Arrest St. Mary’s County Man and Find Cash Drugs and Guns After Early Morning Raid at Great Mills Drug House

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed search warrants on a residence and multiple vehicles in Great Mills on Wednesday, February 26, leading to the seizure of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, cash, and a loaded handgun.
During the warrant service at a residence in the 22000 block of Baja Lane, deputies recovered $1,638 in U.S. currency and controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia. Additional searches of vehicles yielded several tied-off bags containing approximately 45 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 82 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 9mm handgun.
Following the warrant service, Daiquan Malik Barnett, 28, of Great Mills, was taken into custody and charged with
Two counts CDS possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance
Two counts CDS possession of a controlled dangerous substance
Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in an amount of 28 grams
Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony
Possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime
Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime
Possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of CDS possession with intent to distribute
Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
Possession of an unserialized firearm
Two counts of related ammunition charges
Barnett is currently incarcerated at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he awaits a bond hearing.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lieutenant Brian Fennessey at 301-475-4200, ext. 8063, or by email at [email protected].