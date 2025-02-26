Police Arrest St. Mary’s County Man and Find Cash Drugs and Guns After Early Morning Raid at Great Mills Drug House

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed search warrants on a residence and multiple vehicles in Great Mills on Wednesday, February 26, leading to the seizure of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, cash, and a loaded handgun.

During the warrant service at a residence in the 22000 block of Baja Lane, deputies recovered $1,638 in U.S. currency and controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia. Additional searches of vehicles yielded several tied-off bags containing approximately 45 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 82 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 9mm handgun.

Following the warrant service, Daiquan Malik Barnett, 28, of Great Mills, was taken into custody and charged with

Two counts CDS possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance

Two counts CDS possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in an amount of 28 grams

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

Possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of CDS possession with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of an unserialized firearm

Two counts of related ammunition charges

Barnett is currently incarcerated at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he awaits a bond hearing.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lieutenant Brian Fennessey at 301-475-4200, ext. 8063, or by email at [email protected].





