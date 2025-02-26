Free Vegetable and Plant Seeds Available at CSM Library in La Plata Starting in March

Starting in March, a visit to the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Dr. Elaine Ryan Library located at the CSM La Plata Campus will get you more than access to books, information, data bases, and helpful librarians – it will also get you access to free seeds for growing vegetables and flowers at home.

The seeds are locally sourced, native to Maryland and will be available to CSM students, staff, faculty, and residents of Charles County starting March 3, explained CSM Library Director Mary Johnson.

“We are fully supported with supplies, materials, seeds, and all we need,” she said. “Students involved with sustainability efforts and the pollinator gardens are already volunteering to prepare the packet of seeds we harvested from the pollinator gardens on campus.”

“I was thrilled to be approached by Mary Johnson and [Science Professor] Tracey Stuller to start a seed library here at the CSM La Plata Campus Library,” shared CSM Library Assistant Madeline Kaba. “I think they are a fantastic resource for a community to help fight food insecurity and reconnect us in a time where we are increasingly separated from the source of our food. Establishing this seed library has been a very fulfilling and educational experience so far, and I am hoping that this initiative will be a grand unifier of plant enthusiasts and experts in all corners of Charles County.”



Kaba has been working with partners at the La Plata Farmers Market, Wild Ones Chesapeake Bay, the University of Maryland Extension Charles County Master Gardeners, and the St. Mary’s County public library system to help expand the network of farmers and gardeners to contribute to this effort.

“I am also excited to involve the CSM Eco-Hawks: Students for Environmental Sustainability Club in our seed library operations, since our students are the heart of everything we do here,” Kaba said. “If the overwhelming community support is any indicator, I think it is going to be a very successful and enriching addition to our campus.

“I am eternally grateful to Marlene Smith and members of Wild Ones Chesapeake Bay for generously donating time, wisdom, and seeds to us,” said Kaba, who is also a member of Wild Ones Chesapeake Bay. “I am especially excited to continue partnering with her and other members for future workshops and events that can help connect more of our community to the wonderous world of native plants.”

The Dr. Elaine Ryan Library is located at the CSM La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Rd., in La Plata. To learn more about all library services at CSM, please visit Library Services.

