No Children Injured After School Bus Accident in St. Mary’s County

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 3:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Medleys Neck Road and Watson Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle and a St. Mary’s County Public Schools Bus #588 were involved in a rear end style collision.

25 students were occupying the bus at the time of the collision. Police and the St. Mary’s County Board of Education are working to contact all families.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the bus driver, one student and two others for injuries and obtained four care refusals on scene.

No injuries were reported

