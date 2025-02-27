UPDATE: Waldorf Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Charles County Shooting

A Waldorf man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault first degree, assault second degree, and reckless endangerment, following a shooting incident in Charles County on February 26, 2025.

James Wendell Andrews, 54, of Waldorf, was taken into custody after allegedly shooting a man with a high-powered air rifle during a dispute.

According to court documents, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Reeder Place in Indian Head, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victim told officers he had been walking near Chicamuxen Road and Stump Neck Road when a gray Chevrolet Suburban pulled up and someone began firing at him. He was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division canvassed the area and determined the shooting had occurred at 3395 Stump Neck Road. Witnesses reported that Andrews, known as “Wendell,” had been arguing with the victim in the driveway of the residence before retrieving a high-powered air rifle and shooting him.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a camouflage Bear River TPR120 air rifle pellet gun, which was found hidden in nearby bushes. This particular air rifle is classified as a small game hunting weapon capable of firing pellets at approximately 1,200 feet per second.

The victim later confirmed to detectives that Andrews shot him during a dispute over a conversation Andrews had with a woman. He stated that after the initial confrontation, he began walking away when Andrews allegedly pulled up beside him in a silver Chevrolet Suburban, aimed the air rifle at his head, and fired. The victim stated he raised his arm to cover his face in defense and was struck in that arm, leaving a entry wound hole, but no exit wound.

Additionally, the victim reported that Andrews also attempted to run him over with the vehicle but missed due to the victim jumping out of the way.

Andrews has been formally charged with:

Attempted First-Degree Murder (Felony)

First-Degree Assault (Felony)

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor)

He was arrested and held without bond following a hearing on February 27, 2025. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26, 2025, at the Charles District Court.



