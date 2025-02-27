Maryland State Police Investigating Two Found Unresponsive in St. Ingoes, Both Transported in Critical Condition

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Grayson Road and Villa Road in St. Inigoes, for the report of two subjects possibly not breathing.

According to the initial 911 call, a concerned family member was searching for a male relative when they discovered him, and another individual both unresponsive near the provided address. The caller informed dispatchers they believed both appeared deceased.

Maryland State Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack arrived to find one patient not breathing and the second experiencing agonal breathing. Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel arrived a short time after police and confirmed CPR and life-saving measures were in progress on both individuals.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., EMS reported that both patients had regained a pulse, However, CPR was resumed on at least one of the individuals a short time later.

Both patients were later transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be added when they are provided.