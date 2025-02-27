No Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Pole, Road Sign, and Garage in Leonardtown

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to 26961 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported residential structure fire after a vehicle struck the building.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle into a garage with smoke throughout the building.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hollywood, Bay District, Second District and Mechanicsville responded to the scene with first arriving units confirming a single vehicle into a garage with no active smoke or fire.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the young driver who was not transported. One of the homeowner’s was evaluated but did not suffer any injuries. No injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

Witnesses stated while travelling Southbound on Route 5, the vehicle just suddenly left the roadway, struck a road sign, slightly struck a SMECO pole, went through the garage door and struck a park unoccupied vehicle before travelling through the garage wall.

