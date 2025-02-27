Woman Arrested for Domestic-Related Murder in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with the domestic-related murder of her boyfriend. The suspect is 59-year-old Shelia Robinson of Temple Hills. She is charged with the murder of 67-year-old Antonio Dillard of Temple Hills.

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 11:05 pm, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Keating Street.

Officers located Dillard inside of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at a hospital.

The PGPD’s Fugitive Unit arrested Robinson on Monday. She is charged with first and second degree murder. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0009007