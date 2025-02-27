15-Year-Old Charged with Armed Robbery and Assault After Pistol Whipping Victim

February 27, 2025

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Tuesday, February 25, 2025, officers assigned to the COPS Unit charged a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on January 30th, 2025, on Reeves Place in Waldorf.

During the robbery, two juveniles approached the victim, displayed a handgun, and hit the victim several times with the gun. The suspects then stole the victim’s jacket, shoes, and backpack.

Officers pursued leads and identified one of the suspects. A search warrant was served, and evidence was recovered.

In accordance with Maryland law, the juvenile was charged as a juvenile with armed robbery, assault, and other related charges. He was released to the custody of a parent.

Officers are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to call PFC Swann at 301-752-5204 or email [email protected].

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

