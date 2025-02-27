15-Year-Old Charged with Armed Robbery and Assault After Pistol Whipping Victim

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, officers assigned to the COPS Unit charged a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on January 30th, 2025, on Reeves Place in Waldorf.

During the robbery, two juveniles approached the victim, displayed a handgun, and hit the victim several times with the gun. The suspects then stole the victim’s jacket, shoes, and backpack.

Officers pursued leads and identified one of the suspects. A search warrant was served, and evidence was recovered.

In accordance with Maryland law, the juvenile was charged as a juvenile with armed robbery, assault, and other related charges. He was released to the custody of a parent.

Officers are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to call PFC Swann at 301-752-5204 or email [email protected].

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.