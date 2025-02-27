Police Investigating Shots Fired on Gallery Place That Damages Six Vehicles, No Injuries Reported

February 27, 2025

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area but did not locate anyone with injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered six vehicles had been damaged by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Bohac at 301-609-3282 ext. 0789. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Solvers for information leading to an arrest in this case.

