St. Mary’s Alcohol Licensees Receive 100% Pass Rate for Checking IDs

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has partnered with the Responsible Retailing Forum to sponsor the 21 Matters™ program. This initiative assists local businesses licensed to sell alcohol by ensuring that staff consistently inspect IDs and refuse sales to underage customers.

All of the completed inspections (70 of 70) in January 2025 demonstrated proper ID-checking—a 100% pass rate. This was the second round of visits conducted by the 21 Matters™ program, improving upon a 96% pass rate in 2024. SMCHD thanks our local licensees for preventing underage access to alcohol.

“We are thrilled to see a 100% pass rate in St. Mary’s County,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Point-of-sale age verification for alcohol sales is a critical tool in preventing underage drinking. We appreciate our partnership with local alcohol retailers and the Cannabis & Alcohol Coalition to prevent youth access to alcohol.“

The Cannabis & Alcohol Coalition (CAC) addresses the negative impacts of the use of cannabis among young people as well as underage and binge drinking. Membership is free and open to all. Learn more at smchd.org/cac.