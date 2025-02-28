Paul Lee Yost, Jr., 87, of Spring Hill, FL, and formerly of Calvert County, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2025.

Paul was born in Charlotte, NC on November 12, 1937 to Paul Lee, Sr. and Helen (Smith) Yost. He graduated from Anacostia High School where he was the ROTC Regiment Commander, then attended the USMA Prep School before transferring to West Point in 1959. He was the starting punter for the West Point football team before his football career was ended by injury. He then worked for the C&P Telephone Company before moving on to an illustrious career as a State Farm Agent, which spanned for over 50 years. He married Patricia Anne Farthing on November 12, 1960, a union that would last almost 51 years before her passing. Together they raised four amazing children who were the most important part of his life.

Paul was caring and loving to all family and friends that he encountered. He will be remembered most for his generosity, radiant smile, and firm handshake. In his pastime, he enjoyed bowling and was a member of the United States Bowling Conference. He attended the National Tournament for over 50 years and served as Director for the Local Washington Metro Conference. He cherished the friendships he made over those years, especially with the senior leagues. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, a member of the Calvert County Lions Club, and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. He loved golfing and spending time with his grandchildren; much of which was spent on the soccer and baseball fields, volleyball courts, and at dance recitals.

Paul is survived by his children, Sharon “Sherrie” Thompson (John) of Lusby, Paul “Scott” Yost III of Huntingtown, Martin “Marty” Yost (Lisa) of Huntingtown, and Michele Nastasi (Mike) of Owings, grandchildren Tiffany Heamstead (Michael), Kaitlyn Elkins (John), Alex Thompson (Angel), Brittany Stoltzfus (Manny), Josh Yost (Hannah), Jessica Yost, Rachel Yost, Alyssa Yost, Brooke Nastasi, and Gabby Nastasi, as well as 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his significant other, Judy Fisorek, of Spring Hill, FL, sister Dianne Franklin (Ray), and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Yost, sister Patricia Merrill, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Yost.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Visitation