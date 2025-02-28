Linda Lou Oliver was born on September 6, 1959. After a long fight she was received by the man upstairs with open arms on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Linda was a kind-hearted woman, who spent her Friday evenings going to bingo at the Boys and Girls Club. She also enjoyed listening to Elvis and the Beach Boys. Linda was very close and loved by her family. She has rejoined with her daughter, Rachel Oliver, her sister, Shirley Reamy and her grandson, Jacob Winfield. Linda is survived by her husband, Wayne Bolton, her children, Terry Winfield, Donald Tucker, Michael Oliver Jr, Jason Oliver and Thomas Bolton. As well as her grandchildren, Maranda Bolton, Ean Whitmore, Kit Whitmore, Alesha Felfel, Donna Tucker, Donald Tucker Jr, Michael Oliver III, Emily Oliver, Gabrielle Oliver, Payden Oliver, Joshua Hudson Jr., Gene Crabbe and Kolten Oliver. She was also admired by her great grandchildren Menah Walker, Malayla Bolton, Demetrius Whitmore, Blaze Hill, Amir Falfel, and Oliver Tucker.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in St. James’ Episcopal Cemetery, Lothian, MD.