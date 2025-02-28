It is with profound sadness and a sense of relief that we let you know of the passing of Carolyn Ann Williams, nee Larson. Carolyn passed away in her sleep peacefully. Carolyn was born in Jersey Shore, PA to the late Bertil G. and Estella E. Larson on August 27, 1941. She was predeceased by her brothers William (Rose), John (Marjorie), James; her sister, Arnella (William), and of course, the love of her life, James. She is survived by her sons Keith (Eileen) and Christopher (Pam); her adored grandchildren, James, Faith, Timothy and Christian. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and their families. We take solace in knowing that she and Jim are holding hands for eternity.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service, she wanted to be remembered as you experienced her.