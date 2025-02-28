Nicholas John Cremonese, Jr., of North Beach, peacefully passed away on February 23, 2025 at his home with his family. Born on August 8, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA, the only son of Anna Elizabeth Peterson and Nicholas John Cremonese, Sr.

Nicholas grew up in a military family and lived in various places around the world before settling in Silver Spring, MD. He attended Northwood High School and graduated class of 1960. He married his high school sweetheart Carol Gwendolyn Moore on June 16, 1962, and they made their home in Silver Spring where they lovingly raised their three children. Nicholas later moved his family to Calvert County, and ultimately landed in North Beach in 2005.

For 65 years Nicholas owned and operated Burnt Mills Auto Body and Service Center, which he grew into a successful family business and a staple of his Silver Spring community. Through his lifetime of working in the automotive industry, he held a special appreciation for classic cars. When he wasn’t at the shop, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and antiquing. His greatest passion by far was his family; he treasured every moment spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

Nicholas is survived by his children, Theresa Byrd (Eric), Nicholas James “Nick” Cremonese (Christina), all of Huntingtown, and Gwendolyn “Wendy” Kekeris (James) of Frederick; grandchildren Victoria Millsaps (Danny), Courtney Riley (Phil), Casey Byrd, Nicholas Michael Cremonese, Carlice McKenzie (Gene), Kyle Nail, and Brett Kekeris; great-grandchildren Cody, Cole, Ike, Aria, & Judah Millsaps, Fiona, Flip, & Lily Riley, Sadie & Cooper McKenzie, and Matilda & Clara Nail. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol G. Cremonese; parents Nicholas John Cremonese, Sr., and Anna Elizabeth Cremonese, and stepmother Mary Jean Cremonese.