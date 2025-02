Jay Christopher Fredge, 63, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on February 24, 2025 in Prince Frederick, MD. A full obituary will appear at a later date.

Visitation

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM St. John Vianney Catholic Church 105 Vianney Lane

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Services Friday, March 7, 2025

11:30 AM St. John Vianney Catholic Church 105 Vianney Lane

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Interment St. John Francis Regis Catholic Cemetery 43950 St. Johns Road

Hollywood, MD 20636