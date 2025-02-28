Everett Eugene Walker, 59, of Chesapeake Beach passed away February 27, 2025. He was born November 5, 1965 in Cheverly to Norman Purnel Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Walker. Everett grew up in Kentland and attended Northwestern High School. He lived in Calvert County for 26 years and worked in construction and home building for many years. Everett was a sports fanatic, he loved NASCAR, Michigan football, the New York Yankees, and Las Vegas Raiders. He also enjoyed good food and spending time with his family and friends.

Everett is survived by his daughters Alyssa Byrd (Joel) of North Beach, Arianna Walker of King George, VA, and Mikayla Baldwin of Upper Marlboro, grandson Kaiden Byrd, siblings Clyde Jones, Norman Walker, Jr., Brenda Rountree, Terry Horning, and Jeannie Powers, former spouse and close friend Stephanie Backstrom, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Arthur Jones and Margie Baughman.