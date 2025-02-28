Mae Frances Tenaglia, 87, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 11, 2025, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on May 21, 1937 in Bristol, PA to the late Harry Beck Sr. and Anna Mae (nee: Foster) Beck.

On August 29, 1959, Mae married her beloved husband, Emidio Tenaglia in PA. Together they celebrated over 18 wonderful years of marriage before their divorce.

She enjoyed having her morning coffee from Dunkin and sitting around with friends to gossip. Mae was known as the “Mayor of Croydon” for gossiping but she was also known to “give her shirt off of her back to anyone in need”. She enjoyed playing the lottery and doing scratch offs. Mae was always ready for baseball season she was known as a SUPER FAN for the Phillies even when she moved to Maryland. People who knew Mae knew that she carried her heart on her sleeve because she worried and cared about everyone. Spending time with family was important to her and she will be missed by many.

Mae is survived by her loving children, Michael Anthony Tenaglia of Mechanicsville, MD, David James Tenaglia of Philadelphia, PA and Emidio Michael Tenaglia of Patterson, NJ; her siblings, Lori Naegle (John) Croydon, PA, Robert Beck (Debbie) Bristol, PA, Barbara Jones, Prevose, PA, David Beck (Joyce), Croydon, PA and Joan Findlay (Jack) Croydon, PA and Grandchildren, Anthony Tenaglia Jr., Tiffany Tenaglia, Emidio Tenaglia (Susanne), Katelyn Quade, Seth Harding (Madeline) and Gianna Carrigg (Benjamin), her great-grandchildren, Carmela Tenaglia, Layla Tenaglia, Francine Tenaglia, Rebecca Quade and Anthony Quade and extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by her son Anthony Richard Tenaglia, her daughter-in-law Roberta Tenaglia and her siblings Harry Beck Jr., Mildred Sylvester, George Beck, Linda Smith and Carol Bergmier.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or cancer.org/donate.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements provided by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

Visitation St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Saturday, March 8, 2025 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM 1305 State Road

Croydon, PA 19021 Funeral Service

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Saturday, March 8, 2025 11:00 AM 1305 State Road

Croydon, PA 19021