Anna Marie Tolliver, DeGroat, Johnson, 80,

Anna Marie Tolliver, DeGroat – Maiden name: Johnson, 80, of Lexington Park, MD, was unexpectedly called on February 15, 2025, to be with the Lord. Anna was born on October 11, 1944, in Washington, D.C. to Harry and Viola Johnson.

“There are few things more powerful than the faithful prayers of a righteous mother.” (Boyd K. Packer) The work of a mother is hard, too often unheralded work. Our mother was a strong woman who lived a full life with love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her family.

She was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her journey on this earth was one marked by love, compassion, and faith in God. She will live forever in our hearts until we meet again.

Anna was predeceased by her parents and brother Gene Johnson George Johnson and Barbara Ridgeway.

She is survived by her beloved children; Jessie DeGroat of Hagerstown, MD, Annette DeGroat of Odenton, MD, Christine Pickeral (Tim Pickeral, Sr.) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and Roseanna Tolliver of Spotsylvania, VA, her brother Harry Johnson (Helen), sisters; Ellen Andrews and Agnes Flock. Grandchildren; Crystal Ellis, William Ellis, Jessica Pickeral, Stacy White, Timothy Pickeral Jr., Ashley DeGroat, Andrew DeGroat, Floyd DeGrout, Jessie DeGroat, Shyianne McNeill, Aaliyah Jackson, Michael Mincey, Walter Montague, Christy Pickeral; Great Grandchildren; Annette Hughes, Abigail, Skylar, Serenity Eanes, Bryson Shorter, William Ellis, III, Cullen Ellis, Ayden Ellis, Liam Fawley, Christina Pickeral, Sadie Pickeral, Royce White, Ayden White,, Emma Pickeral, Faith Nieves, Shylynn Handon, Skyy and Rainn Handon, Reagan Granger, Elijah Jackson, Rayanna Steward, Avion Steward, Kamarion Steward, Kashmir DeGroat, Amoriana DeGroat, Alivia DeGroat and many nieces and nephews.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with the service beginning at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.