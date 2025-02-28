Richard “Dick” Paul Leman, age 93, of Waldorf, MD passed away February 22, 2025. He was born in Washington D.C. on June 29, 1931 to Paul David Henry Leman and Alma Leman.

Dick spent his childhood in Washington D.C. He was gifted with an incredible memory and regaled his family and friends with many stories of his adventures growing up in the city. As the son of the Catholic University marching band director, he learned how to play the King trumpet and at the age of 6 led the CU marching band onto the field at halftime. Upon graduating from McKinley Tech High School, he spent 4 years as an aviation machinist mate in the United States Navy.

Upon his return to Washington D.C., he met his beloved wife Margaret and married in 1956. They went on to have three (3) children, David, Dana and Tracy. In 1960 the family moved to Waldorf, MD where Dick began his career in the beer distributor industry until his retirement. He was the consummate salesman and his passion for the industry remained throughout his life. In retirement he enjoyed working at a local farmers market, and traveling with Margaret.

Richard was a faithful member at St. Paul’s Piney Episcopal Church. He participated in many committees, sang in the choir, and volunteered for many parish events.

Richard is survived by his son David Paul Leman of Waldorf, MD; his daughters Dana (Gordon) De Puy of Bel Alton, MD and Tracy (Chris) Puglisi of Bethesda, MD; his eight grandchildren, Gordon (Stephanie) De Puy, Joshua (Jacqueline) De Puy, Elizabeth (Paul) Regan, Jack Puglisi, David (Manelyn) Leman, Jr., Amy Leman, Matthew Leman, and Ryan Leman and his six great grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his wife Margaret Jean Leman, his parents, Paul D.H. Leman and Alma Leman, and his sister Alma Frank.

The family will be accepting friends for Visitation on Friday, March 7, 2025 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at 4535 Piney Church Road Waldorf, MD 20602 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with his Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or your local Humane Society.

