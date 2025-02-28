Indian Head Woman Charged with First-Degree Assault Following Stabbing at Motel

Lisa Maria Genao, 41, of Indian Head, has been charged with first-degree assault following an alleged stabbing incident at a motel in Charles County.

Genao was arrested on February 24, 2025, after deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Indian Head Inn, located at 4640 Strauss Avenue, in Indian Head.

According to charging documents, officers arrived at approximately 1:49 a.m. and spoke with the male victim, who reported that he had been stabbed in the chest. The victim stated that he arrived at the motel around 9:30 p.m. and knocked on the door, where he was met by Genao, whom he identified as his girlfriend. He claimed that shortly after entering the room, an argument broke out between them. The dispute escalated from a verbal confrontation to a physical altercation. According to the victim, he attempted to place his hand over Genao’s mouth in an effort to quiet her, at which point she allegedly stabbed him in the upper left side of his chest.

The victim stated that after the stabbing, he left the room and sat in his truck for approximately 30 minutes before realizing he had been wounded. When he removed his undershirt, he noticed the stab wound on his chest. He then re-entered the motel room and confronted Genao, stating, “Look what you did to me. I should call the police and report you stabbed me.” Officers on the scene documented the victim’s injuries and took Genao into custody. She was later transported to Charles County Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries before being booked on a charge of first-degree assault, a felony offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Genao appeared in court the same day for her initial appearance, where she waived her right to a private attorney and was assigned representation from the Charles County Public Defender’s Office. She was released on her own recognizance following the hearing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2025, in Charles County District Court.

