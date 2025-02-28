Indian Head Man Charged with Assault and False Imprisonment After Domestic Attack

Marc Roderic Long, 41, of Indian Head, is facing multiple charges following a violent domestic incident that occurred in the early hours of February 24, 2025.

Long has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and false imprisonment after allegedly attacking a woman at a residence on Strauss Avenue.

According to court documents, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 1:49 a.m. regarding a domestic assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, they spoke with an adult female victim who appeared injured and provided a detailed account of the incident. The victim told authorities that around 9:30 p.m. on February 23, 2025, Long, who was allegedly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, knocked on her door. When she refused to open it, he forced his way inside, causing the door to strike her. Once inside, Long allegedly began verbally abusing her, calling her a “stupid b##ch” and saying she would “never amount to anything.”

The situation escalated when the victim tried to ignore Long. According to her statement, he grabbed her by the head and repeatedly slammed it against the wall. When she attempted to distance herself by sitting on the bed and focusing on her cellphone, Long allegedly knocked the device from her hand and pushed her off the bed. He then reportedly stood over her, grabbed her head, and slammed it forcefully onto the ground multiple times. The victim stated she screamed, “Please stop, please stop, don’t kill me,” at which point Long allegedly covered her mouth with his hand, causing her to bite her own lip, resulting in bleeding and abrasions.

The victim claimed that after allowing her to stand, Long cornered her in the room, continuing to berate her before slamming her head against the wall again, briefly causing her to lose consciousness. When she regained awareness, she tried to escape, but Long allegedly blocked the door and threw her to the ground. He then reportedly resumed the assault by grabbing her head and slamming her face onto the floor, causing her to black out once more. As she regained consciousness, she stumbled into a nearby table, knocking it over. Desperate to protect herself, she grabbed a piece of plastic cutlery from the floor and clutched it to her chest.

At this point, the victim reported that Long picked her up and continued to block her in the corner of the room. He then allegedly placed both hands around her neck and began strangling her to prevent her from screaming. As she struggled, she pleaded, “Please don’t make me do this.” In the struggle, the piece of plastic cutlery pressed into Long’s chest, causing a 2-3 inch gash and bleeding. She was able to break free and ran to the bathroom, where she attempted to wash her injuries.

The victim stated that Long then knocked on the bathroom door. When she slightly opened it, he allegedly forced his way inside, grabbed her by the neck, and pushed her against the bathtub. She described experiencing “excruciating pain” as he forced her head and neck against the bathtub’s edge. She managed to crawl between his legs and make another attempt to escape, but Long allegedly blocked the front door again. At one point, she attempted to jump out of a window, but he reportedly grabbed her and slammed her onto the floor.

The victim told officers that Long then picked up a 2-3 inch wooden plank and began swinging it at her. She was eventually able to escape to the bathroom, locking herself inside. While inside, she heard knocking at the door but was afraid to open it, fearing further assault. Moments later, she heard deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office entering the room, at which point she exited the bathroom. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Following the incident, an arrest warrant was issued for Long, who was taken into custody on February 25, 2025. During his initial court appearance, he waived his right to an attorney. At a bail review hearing on February 26, 2025, a judge ordered that he be held without bond. Long remains in custody as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 19, 2025, at the Charles County District Court.

