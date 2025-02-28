Lexington Park Man Flushes Baseball Sized Bag of Cocaine Down Toilet at St. Mary’s County Jail After Arrest

Danielyn Marshall Winder, 44, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest on February 27, 2025.

According to court documents, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit had been conducting an ongoing investigation into the alleged drug-related activities of Winder. As part of their investigation, detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Winder’s person.

On the morning of February 27, 2025, detectives observed Winder exit his residence on Munley Lane in Lexington Park and enter a GMC Acadia with Maryland registration. He then left the area, prompting officers to initiate covert surveillance. At approximately 11:25 AM, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Winder was taken into custody for the execution of the warrant. During the stop, Cpl. Henry and his K9 partner Maja conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 alerted to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) inside the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the discovery of a digital scale containing a white powdery residue suspected to be cocaine in the driver’s side door pocket.

Following the vehicle search, Winder was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis). As part of the booking process, authorities conducted a search incident to arrest, during which they discovered $1,313 in U.S. currency on Winder’s person. Before being transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center (SMCDRC), Winder was asked multiple times whether he had any additional CDS or drug paraphernalia on his person, to which he repeatedly responded that he did not.

Upon Winder’s arrival at SMCDRC, correctional officers conducted a strip search in accordance with St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office policy. During the search, an officer noticed a tied-off plastic bag concealed in the area of Winder’s genitalia. Upon seeing the bag, Winder suddenly sprinted to the bathroom area of the strip search room. Officers observed him place the plastic bag—approximately the size of a baseball—into the toilet and attempt to destroy the evidence. Despite attempts by a correctional officer to restrain him, Winder was able to flush the toilet with his foot, completely disposing of the bag and its contents. Police sat the white powdery substance inside the bag was suspected to be cocaine, and its size suggested a quantity in excess of 28 grams.

According to detectives, the quantity of suspected cocaine, combined with the presence of a digital scale and the amount of cash in Winder’s possession, indicated possible intent to distribute. Additionally, no paraphernalia associated with personal drug use was found in Winder’s possession or vehicle, further supporting the theory of distribution rather than personal use. Winder was formally charged with possession of CDS (not cannabis), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering law enforcement, possession of CDS production equipment, possession of narcotics production equipment, altering physical evidence in a criminal proceeding, and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

Winder appeared before the St. Mary’s County District Court for a bail review hearing on February 28, 2025, where he was ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27, 2025.

The investigation remains ongoing.

