Father Said He Would “Gladly Take Out” Son After Choking and Threatening to Kill Him

James Levi Curtis, 59, of Waldorf, is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attacking his teenage son in their home and making violent threats, according to court documents. Curtis was arrested on February 22, 2025, and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and second-degree child abuse.

According to the charging documents, deputies responded to a residence on Eagle Court, in Waldorf, after receiving a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they spoke with the 17-year-old male victim, who stated that Curtis entered his bedroom while he was sleeping and began yelling at him. When the victim asked Curtis to calm down, Curtis allegedly pulled the sheets off him and started choking him with both hands for approximately 20 seconds. The victim reported that Curtis then struck him more than four times with both an open hand and a closed fist.

The responding officer observed visible injuries on the victim, including red marks around his neck and multiple red marks and cuts on both shoulders and arms. The victim refused medical treatment at the scene. The officer also noted that the victim and Curtis reside together as father and son.

During the investigation, Curtis allegedly made several threatening statements in the presence of law enforcement. He reportedly said, “If I had a hammer, I would have hit him in the head and killed him,” and “I brought him into this world, and I will gladly take him out of it.” Curtis also allegedly threatened to “put him in the ground” and said he would “run him over and kill him with his car.” Due to these statements and concerns for the victim’s safety, officers determined it was not safe for the victim and Curtis to remain in the same residence, and Curtis was taken into custody.

Curtis was booked into the Charles County Detention Center and later appeared for a bail review hearing on February 24, 2025. Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins ordered that he be held without bond. A second bail review hearing is scheduled for March 3, 2025, followed by a preliminary hearing on March 21, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

