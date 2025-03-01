Prince Frederick Man Who Filmed Firefighters for Social Media Arrested for Arson

Joshua Christian-Stanley Jackson, 21, of Prince Frederick, who records fire department responses for social media was arrested earlier today after investigators determined he was responsible for setting a vacant commercial building on fire last Saturday. Authorities also discovered he had made false 911 calls to film firefighters responding for his online content.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on February 22, 2025, the Newburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to a reported commercial building fire at 12535 Crain Highway. Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the vacant structure and extinguished the fire within minutes. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and later determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigators identified the first 911 caller as Joshua Christian-Stanley Jackson, a man known for filming emergency responses for various social media platforms.

A social media post revealed that Jackson claimed he was returning from a DoorDash delivery in King George County, Virginia, when he discovered the fire on Crain Highway. In his post, he described the fire and its progression in detail. However, upon further investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that Jackson had never traveled to or from Virginia for DoorDash that evening. They also uncovered evidence that he had made multiple false 911 calls in Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

During an interview with investigators, Jackson admitted to setting the fire. He also explained how he had profited from videos of emergency responses that he filmed and uploaded.

“Arson is a serious crime that puts lives at risk and places an unnecessary burden on our first responders. I commend our Deputy State Fire Marshals who worked tirelessly in this case,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “We want to remind the public that making false 911 calls is a criminal offense, and anyone who engages in such reckless behavior will be held accountable.”

Jackson was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree arson

Malicious burning

Causing a false fire alarm

Jackson was arrested on an active warrant issued on February 28, 2025, and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for March 3, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

Deputy State Fire Marshals continue to investigate whether Jackson was involved in other incidents, and additional charges may follow.

