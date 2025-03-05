UPDATE: More Charges Added for Prince Frederick Man Who Filmed Firefighters for Social Media is Charged with Arson

UPDATE 3/5/2025: The social media creator arrested last Friday in Charles County was arrested today in St. Mary’s County on nearly identical charges.

Joshua Christian-Stanley Jackson, charged with setting fire to a vacant commercial property and making a false 911 call in Charles County, was arrested this afternoon in connection with a new arson case and false 911 call in St. Mary’s County.

Jackson was released from Charles County Detention Center on Monday on home detention.

Jackson was taken into custody earlier today without incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he faces charges of second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property, and making a false 911 call.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined that Jackson was responsible for setting fire to the exterior of a vacant home located on Maddox Road in Chaptico on February 14, 2025, just before 11:00 p.m. Deputy State Fire Marshals discovered Jackson had been the reporting party for the incident.

In addition to the arson-related charges, investigators determined Jackson made a false 911 call to report a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in Hollywood late last year. This call was determined to be unfounded. Jackson made the false report to position himself to record emergency responders as they attended to the scene. He later monetized the footage by posting it on multiple social media pages.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals are reviewing additional fire incidents and several other false 911 calls within Calvert County, and additional charges could follow.



Joshua Christian-Stanley Jackson, 21, of Prince Frederick, who records fire department responses for social media was arrested earlier today after investigators determined he was responsible for setting a vacant commercial building on fire last Saturday. Authorities also discovered he had made false 911 calls to film firefighters responding for his online content.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on February 22, 2025, the Newburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to a reported commercial building fire at 12535 Crain Highway. Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the vacant structure and extinguished the fire within minutes. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and later determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigators identified the first 911 caller as Joshua Christian-Stanley Jackson, a man known for filming emergency responses for various social media platforms.

A social media post revealed that Jackson claimed he was returning from a DoorDash delivery in King George County, Virginia, when he discovered the fire on Crain Highway. In his post, he described the fire and its progression in detail. However, upon further investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that Jackson had never traveled to or from Virginia for DoorDash that evening. They also uncovered evidence that he had made multiple false 911 calls in Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

During an interview with investigators, Jackson admitted to setting the fire. He also explained how he had profited from videos of emergency responses that he filmed and uploaded.

“Arson is a serious crime that puts lives at risk and places an unnecessary burden on our first responders. I commend our Deputy State Fire Marshals who worked tirelessly in this case,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “We want to remind the public that making false 911 calls is a criminal offense, and anyone who engages in such reckless behavior will be held accountable.”

Jackson was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree arson

Malicious burning

Causing a false fire alarm

Jackson was arrested on an active warrant issued on February 28, 2025, and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for March 3, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

Deputy State Fire Marshals continue to investigate whether Jackson was involved in other incidents, and additional charges may follow.

