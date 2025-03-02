La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner Announces His Departure from the La Plata Police Department

La Plata Police Chief, Carl Schinner, announced he would be departing service from the Town of La Plata. Chief Schinner began his career in May 1987 with the Greenbelt Police Department (GPD). Chief Schinner retired from GPD at the rank of captain in September 2013. He began his tenure as Chief with the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) in November 2013.

During his tenure in La Plata, Chief Schinner championed LPPD’s efforts to earn national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). LPPD earned accreditation in July 2018 and reaccreditation in July 2022. The agency is on schedule for its 2026 on-site assessment.

Chief Schinner instituted numerous community policing, crime prevention, and traffic safety initiatives including the Kent Avenue Block Party, community walks, coffee with a cop, Operation Prevent Porch Piracy, #9PM Routine La Plata Style, Residential/Small Business Video Mini Grants, and the Prevent the Mouning after Impaired Driving Program.

During Chief Schinner’s tenure with LPPD, a special emphasis was placed on supporting those with special needs. This emphasis included having agency members trained on interactions with those on the Autism Spectrum. Moreover, the agency obtained Project Lifesaver technology and training through a federal grant procured for use in efforts to safely return home individuals with Autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as persons with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other cognitive issues who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.

Chief Schinner served as the President of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association, as well as Vice Chairperson of the Maryland Municipal League-Police Executive Association. He also has served as a CALEA assessor and team leader, and he currently serves as a CALEA Delegate. Chief Schinner was also appointed by Maryland Governor Wes Moore to the Task Force to Ensure the Safety of Judicial Facilities.

Chief Schinner has been an example of leadership in 21st Century Policing, bringing with him significant experience and leadership within the LPPD, Charles County, and the State of Maryland. The growth and professionalism of the LPPD is rooted in the vision Chief Schinner set forth and displayed during his tenure and is clearly visible to those that live, work, and visit the Town of La Plata.

Chief Schinner’s separation of service is effective on March 23, 2025.

