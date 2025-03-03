Security Guard Arrested and Charged After Fatally Shooting Man During Altercation

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting on Saturday night. The suspect is 54-year-old Murwanashyaka Francois of Gaithersburg. He is charged with the murder of 45-year-old Ricardo Clemons Jr. with no current address.

On March 1, 2025, at approximately 8:25 pm, officers responded to the 2300 block of University Boulevard for an altercation.

Once on scene, they located an adult male inside a business suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Francois shot Clemons Jr during the altercation. Francois was a security guard for the business.

Francois is charged with second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25- 0010818.