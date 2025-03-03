IID Investigating a Fatal Pedestrian Collision Following an Attempted Traffic Stop in Prince George’s County

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision following an attempted traffic stop that occurred in Chillum, Prince George’s County, Maryland on Friday night.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Friday, February 28, 2025, at approximately 10:15 pm, an officer with the Hyattsville City Police Department (HPD) attempted a traffic stop on a Lincoln sedan in the 3300 block of East-West Highway.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped, then fled from the officer onto East-West Highway, driving westbound. The officer pursued the car for a short distance before calling off the pursuit as both cars were approaching the intersection of East-West Highway and 23rd Avenue.



The driver of the sedan traveled through the intersection, sped onto the shoulder of the highway, and struck a pedestrian on the side of the road. The officer immediately proceeded to the scene of the crash. The driver was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The involved officer was equipped with a body-worn camera and the vehicle was equipped with a dash camera.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and any involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol. IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.