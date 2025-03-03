Governor Moore Announces Additional Actions to Support Maryland’s Federal Workforce

Governor Wes Moore announced a series of actions to help Marylanders impacted by federal workforce layoffs, firings, and changes to federal funding.

After convening a roundtable with impacted federal workers, business and union leaders, and Moore-Miller Administration cabin​et officials, Governor Moore announced expanded resource webpages across state government, partnerships to launch job fairs across the state, and directives for agencies to facilitate public servant transitions to new careers in Maryland.

“We have an obligation to protect the thousands of Marylanders whose lives have been disrupted by these arbitrary, draconian cuts and layoffs from Washington, D.C.,” said Gov. Moore. “Our public servants are the best of us — true patriots of the highest order who have raised their hands to give back to our communities. Maryland is mobilizing to ensure they get the support they deserve. Together, we will continue to confront crisis with courage.”

Governor Moore was joined by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu, Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, House Majority Leader David H. Moon, House Majority Whip Jazz M. Lewis, Senate Pro Tem Malcolm L. Augustine, Senator Nick Charles, and several impacted federal workers for the announcement.

Governor Moore reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Maryland’s federal workers, and outlined the Moore-Miller Administration’s work to highlight opportunities for public servants to strengthen Maryland’s economy. The governor then announced the following actions implemented by the Moore-Miller Administration to support Maryland’s federal workforce and contractors, including:

Expanding the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website, which now i​ncludes the Live Work Maryland Job Search to highlight nearly 130,000 job openings in high demand industries, Marylan​d’s Unified Benefits Screener to guide Marylanders towards available supports, and programs to support veterans — who make up approximately 15% of all federal workers in Maryland;

Launching a new resource page on Teach Mary​land to support federal workers interested in starting a second career with Maryland’s public schools;

Launching the “Joining Team Maryland” virtual information session for federal workers who want to continue their public service careers through state government; and

Partnering with county and local leaders to connect federal workers with recruitment events and job fairs in their communities.

“Marylanders are in pain. These are mothers, fathers, and hard-working Marylanders losing their jobs and having their livelihood swept out from under them,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna K. Miller. “They are public servants who raised their hand because they love their country, and they deserve better. Governor Moore and I will do everything we can to deliver relief and resources to those impacted. Our state will meet this moment with resolve and unity.”

“The Trump-Musk Administration’s illegal purge of federal workers is not only hurting our hard-working public servants — it is wreaking havoc on important services for all Americans,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “This is not about efficiency, this is about rigging the government for the already rich and powerful like Elon Musk. To our dedicated federal workers, in Maryland and across the country, we stand with you and won’t stop fighting to reverse these illegal and reprehensible actions while we also work to provide whatever support we can, including resources and opportunities like those Governor Moore presented today.”

“As a public servant, husband, father, and veteran who has dedicated his life to service, I am grateful today for the opportunity to discuss the impact that these terminations have had on me, my family, and my colleagues in public service,” said former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency AI Adoption Specialist Jonathan Hairston. “Governor Moore’s leadership represents a beacon of hope for those of us who have been affected, and we appreciate his commitment to ensuring that all employees, especially veterans and career professionals, are treated with the dignity they deserve.”

Governor Moore today also signed three memorandums directing the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Department of Budget and Management, and Maryland State Department of Education to streamline hiring processes and implement programs to support the influx of Marylanders committed to continuing their careers in public service. The Maryland Department of Transportation is developing a pilot Federal Worker Navigation program to support career federal employees transitioning to state-level opportunities; the Maryland Department of Budget and Management is introducing improvements to manage the influx of state job applications; and the Maryland State Department of Education is working with the Maryland Higher Education Commission to expand pathways to careers in education.

Today’s announcement builds on previous actions Governor Moore has taken to support Maryland workers. The Maryland Public Servants Resource Website has accumu​lated more than 69,000 views since its launch two weeks ago, and the Maryland Department of Labor dedicated webpage for federal employees and contractors has supported more than 450 federal employees filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

For more information, see the fact sheet on Governor Moore’s response on impacted federal workers.