CSM Faculty and Students Discuss Advantages of Early College During Workshop

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) faculty recently hosted a professional workshop with staff and students to discuss best practices for students who attend CSM’s Early College program, which is offered to high schoolers in Calvert and Charles counties.

CSM’s Division of Learning faculty hosted the virtual “Early College Program – Best Practices for Student Engagement,” which stemmed from faculty recommendations for training that incorporates evidence-based strategies to enhance student engagement – as well as retention, and completion.

CSM Director of Educational Partnerships Sylvia Royster was joined by CSM Dual Enrollment/Early College Coordinator Linda Forrest to present a “State of Early College Programs,” from national, state, and local perspectives to CSM fulltime faculty.

“The importance of this session was to provide an overview of national, state, and local Early College programs related to student retention and completion,” Royster shared. “Evidence-based student engagement strategies were shared with faculty to increase student success. Faculty survey feedback revealed the success of this professional learning to be based on the recommended student engagement strategies shared during the Early College faculty and student panels.”

During the workshop, the students offered their perspectives on what worked and where improvements could have been made during their own Early College experience.

The Early College students – including current students, graduates, and students who have transferred to higher education institutions served on a panel together to share their experience with faculty and staff. Royster collaborated with the students to develop panel questions which included:

How can a professor be more sociable and approachable to students during the Early College program, both at the beginning and throughout?

What guidance or advice could a professor provide to a student regarding their college and career journey?

How can professors encourage students to create a trusting academic relationship?

Throughout their responses, students emphasized the importance of community building from the first day of classes and throughout the semester and shared their appreciation for professors who made time for students. Students expressed the value of professors sharing their own college experiences and stories, noting how that fosters trust and compassion as they embark on their college paths.

In addition, Royster shared that the students said they appreciate professors’ office hours but outlined the need for more opportunities to connect with professors and to build relationships based on trust, encouragement, and compassion.

Royster and Forrest shared that students who participate in – and complete Early College programs are more likely to transfer to two- and four-year higher education institutions, earn degrees faster, and secure higher wages after graduation – especially students from underserved communities.

Early College is open to rising juniors and seniors in Charles and Calvert counties. This tuition-free program is an opportunity to experience being a full-time college student, save money, and earn college credits. Accepted students are enrolled in both CSM and their high school and attend class in person at the CSM campus in the county where they live.

For more information about CSM’s Early College program, visit https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/index.html.